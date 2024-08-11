Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited to hire second agency to operate bicycle-sharing system

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is going to hire a second agency for provision, operation and management of the bicycle-sharing system on a rental basis on the 23-km cycle track from Nanakramguda to TGPA and Narsingi to Kollur.

An official statement, issued on Friday, said that the HGCL has laid a cycle track along the service road of Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Main Carriage Way (MCW) and City Side Service Road with a width of 4.5 metres from Nanakramguda to TGPA (8.50 km) and width of the cycle track is 4.5 metres with three cycle lanes with one metre with green space on either side.

Of the 23 km, about 21 km is covered with solar roofs with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

HGCL officials said there is a provision for selecting a second agency for the operation and management of the service at the proposed locations — Nanakramguda, TGPA Junction, Narsingi and Kollur — for 100 bicycles and 25 at each location.

The proposals are invited from interested agencies for operating and managing the service from Nanakramguda to TGPA and Narsingi to Kollur along with small supporting infrastructure at embarking points such as ticket windows, waiting area informative sign boards etc and under the licence of three years.

Since Smartbike Mobility Private Limited (SMPL) has already been awarded the work of the project as the first agency, it is not eligible to participate in the tender for awarding of work to the second agency, the officials added.