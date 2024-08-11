HYDRAA razes structures built illegally on lake buffer zone in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amid heavy police deployment, the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished unauthorised constructions built in the buffer zone of the centuries-old Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake at Shivrampally in Rajendranagar, on Saturday.

Bahadurpura MIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen, along with a few others, was taken into custody for obstructing the demolitions. These illegal structures were built in the buffer zone and full tank level (FTL) of the lake. By demolishing the illegal structures, HYDRAA recovered over 10 acres of lake land from the encroachers.

In another operation at Chandanagar, the newly-created agency demolished an illegal under-construction building and compound walls in an unauthorised layout at Erla Cheruvu.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath warned that stringent action would be taken against realtors and builders involved in illegal constructions within the FTL and buffer zones of water bodies. Legal action will also be taken against any government officials or individuals aiding these illegal activities.