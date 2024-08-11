HYDRAA razes structures built illegally on lake buffer zone in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Amid heavy police deployment, the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished unauthorised constructions built in the buffer zone of the centuries-old Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake at Shivrampally in Rajendranagar, on Saturday.
Bahadurpura MIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen, along with a few others, was taken into custody for obstructing the demolitions. These illegal structures were built in the buffer zone and full tank level (FTL) of the lake. By demolishing the illegal structures, HYDRAA recovered over 10 acres of lake land from the encroachers.
In another operation at Chandanagar, the newly-created agency demolished an illegal under-construction building and compound walls in an unauthorised layout at Erla Cheruvu.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath warned that stringent action would be taken against realtors and builders involved in illegal constructions within the FTL and buffer zones of water bodies. Legal action will also be taken against any government officials or individuals aiding these illegal activities.
Activists working to save lake from encroachments
Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, Cyberabad police and HYDRAA officials arrived early in the morning to oversee the demolitions. The police cordoned off the area to ensure safety, while the DRF and enforcement teams, equipped the heavy earthmoving machinery, dismantled the structures.
Many NGOs and activists have been working to protect the lake from encroachment. Responding to public complaints, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently established HYDRAA to safeguard water bodies.
The HYDRAA Commissioner advised the public to be cautious when buying property near water bodies, especially since houses and apartments are available at low prices in the vicinity of the lakes. He urged citizens to verify if properties are within the 30-metre buffer zone from lakes and contact HYDRAA for further details.
Extent of water bodies around Hyd decreased by 61%
Ranganath stated that according to the data from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), the extent of water bodies around Hyderabad has decreased by 61% over the past 45 years, leaving only 39% remaining. This alarming trend was highlighted in a recent NRSC presentation by Director Prakash Chauhan.