Techie from Telangana held for ordering drugs on Dark Web

HYDERABAD: The Dark Web which is supposedly a hidden part of the internet keeps its user’s identities anonymous and activities concealed, making it difficult for the authorities to access the details of malicious users.

Despite these challenges, TGANB accomplished breaking through and executed an operation to intercept drug delivery which was reportedly utilising the speed post to avoid interference from the police.

TGANB’s technical wing along with the sleuths of RNCC Khammam and local police on Saturday apprehended a software engineer from the district who had allegedly ordered drugs from a Dark Web marketplace.

“The order was placed on July 31 with Cryptocurrency payment mode and it was shipped from Sipukhuri, Assam, and delivered to the consumer’s residence in Khammam using Speed Post. This mode was chosen to avoid any police scrutiny,” police said.

The police tracked down the consignment and intercepted it upon delivery. The drugs were concealed under brown tape and hidden in a newspaper.

Meanwhile, TGANB has offered counselling and support to the suspect and his family, addressing the drug menace.

Following this incident, it is reported that the vigil on the Dark Web will intensify. Moreover, police are also urging youth and students not to fall prey to drugs and request their guardians to keep a watch on their activities.

The police have also urged the citizens to share any information related to drug transportation on 8712671111 or 1908, or email tsnabho-hyd@tspolice.gov.in