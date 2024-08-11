Worker couple falls from building in Telangana; man dies

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old worker died and his wife suffered injuries after they fell from an under-construction building at Gopalapuram on Saturday.

The victims, Konda Bairagi, 60, and his wife Laxmi, 48, were working at the site when the incident occurred. According to the police, Bairagi was standing on a scaffolding when he lost his balance and fell from the second floor. His wife who was also caught entangled in the scaffolding fell to the ground.

They were immediately moved to a nearby hospital but Bairagi died while undergoing treatment. Laxmi, who sustained serious injuries, is undergoing treatment.

The Gopalapuram police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.