Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gang held for extortion, mobile theft worth one lakh

They conspired to commit theft by threatening individuals owing to financial plight. And further reportedly threatened people to hand over their mobile phones
Representative Image
Representative Image File Image
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commissioner’s Taskforce, North Zone team, in a joint operation with Begumpet police, apprehended a gang of three individuals on Sunday who were allegedly involved in extortion and mobile theft activities

Based on credible information, a joint operation was executed that led to the apprehension of the suspects who were carrying out a series of thefts in the area.

The arrested gang members were identified as two auto drivers, Uppadi Daya (35), and Mohammad Jahangir (35) and another perpetrator was identified as Vinod Kumar (65). Preliminary reports revealed Daya and Jahangir, residents of Mallepally, were involved in 11 cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate.

They conspired to commit theft by threatening individuals owing to financial plight. The duo reportedly threatened people to hand over their mobile phones, police said.

During the operation, police seized six mobile phones, worth Rs 1 lakh, from various incidents tied to the gang’s activities. Meanwhile, the trio have been apprehended and remanded by the CSS police.

mobile theft
Criminal gang members

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com