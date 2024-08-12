Hyderabad: Gang held for extortion, mobile theft worth one lakh

HYDERABAD: Commissioner’s Taskforce, North Zone team, in a joint operation with Begumpet police, apprehended a gang of three individuals on Sunday who were allegedly involved in extortion and mobile theft activities

Based on credible information, a joint operation was executed that led to the apprehension of the suspects who were carrying out a series of thefts in the area.

The arrested gang members were identified as two auto drivers, Uppadi Daya (35), and Mohammad Jahangir (35) and another perpetrator was identified as Vinod Kumar (65). Preliminary reports revealed Daya and Jahangir, residents of Mallepally, were involved in 11 cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate.

They conspired to commit theft by threatening individuals owing to financial plight. The duo reportedly threatened people to hand over their mobile phones, police said.

During the operation, police seized six mobile phones, worth Rs 1 lakh, from various incidents tied to the gang’s activities. Meanwhile, the trio have been apprehended and remanded by the CSS police.