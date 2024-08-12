Probe into adult content on Telugu newspaper's website

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police have launched an investigation following a complaint filed by the manager of a prominent Telugu newspaper alleging that unknown entities have illicitly introduced gambling and pornographic content onto the newspaper’s website.

According to the complainant, this malicious act is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the media organisation’s reputation. The complaint stated that it is a serious breach of cyber laws and underscores the potential risk posed to users, including minors who might encounter the explicit material.

The complainant added, “ Despite implementing stringent category blocking measures through Google AdManager and Google AdSense, these entities have hacked into the website and posted inappropriate pop-ups persistently without authorisation.”

Guidelines and advisories issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting state that all pornography, betting, and gambling pop-ups or advertisements are illegal and strictly prohibited from appearing on digital platforms.