13 more Metro Deluxe buses to ply on Hyderabad roads

HYDERABAD: The TGSRTC has announced the introduction of 13 more new Metro Deluxe buses on Monday in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to the existing fleet of nine that were rolled out on August 3. This, the officials say, has been done in order to reduce the congestion in ordinary and Metro buses after the launch of the Mahalakshmi free bus ticket scheme.

Seven of the buses will ply between Uppal and Mehdipatnam (bus number 300). Two buses will ply from Secunderabad to ECIL (16A) and JBS to Abdullapurmet (290U) and one from Kacheguda railway station to Gandimaisamma (83J/272). The total number of metro deluxe buses running in the city is 24.

As per the officials, another 101 buses will be introduced by September end. In total, the RTC plans to roll out 300 Metro Deluxe buses on city roads either by the year end or the next year.

39 e-buses soon between Hyd, Karimnagar

The TGSRTC on Monday announced the launch of 70 electric super luxury buses from Karimnagar to various destinations on Monday. Of these, 33 buses have already reached Karimnagar.

According to officials, 39 of the buses will ply on the Karimnagar-Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) route. However, in the first phase, 33 buses will be operated between Karimnagar and Hyderabad very soon. They have been hired on a gross-cost contract (GCC) system.

Nine electric buses will ply non-stop between Karimnagar and Godavarikhani, four between Karimnagar and Manthani, six each on the Karimnagar-Kamareddy and Jagtial routes, and six on the Karimnagar-Sircilla route.

Though the regional authorities reportedly requested for 100 buses, the corporation has allocated 70 buses.

Supervision and operation of buses will be done by the RTC, officials said.