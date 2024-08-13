Blissful luxury weekend

HYDERABAD: It was a breezy evening, the perfect time to indulge in a luxurious stay at the Radisson, Hitech City. After a peaceful ride, we entered the hotel, filled with anticipation for our weekend staycation. Upon arrival, we checked into our room and took a moment to appreciate the luxury that would be ours for the day — a stunning view of the city from the wide window, a well-appointed washroom with both a bathtub and a shower, and a plush bed inviting us to relax and unwind with some content on OTT platform. Feeling fully settled in, we embraced the comfort of our surroundings.
As dinner time approached, we headed to the terrace restaurant, Chama Gaucha. There, we spent memorable moments by the pool, with a cool breeze and uplifting music enhancing the ambiance. It was the perfect setting for our meal.
We started with drinks, opting for a mocktail from the menu — a Berrylicious concoction. The food followed, beginning with a delicious combination of Fried Chicken and Fries, which perfectly complemented the atmosphere. Next came the Chicken Tikka Pizza and Pasta, both delightful. As we savoured each bite, we were served Open Chicken Tacos, featuring a rich chicken filling with a flavourful sauce. The Mushroom Soup was also a highlight, a comforting and tasty choice.
With our appetites satisfied, we took a moment to enjoy the terrace view before returning to our room. Cozying up in bed, we watched a movie on the TV before drifting off into a peaceful sleep.
The next morning, after a refreshing hot shower, we headed to Casade, the all-day dining restaurant, for breakfast. The spread was impressive, offering everything from a traditional English breakfast to North Indian, South Indian, and Continental dishes. The variety of options, along with the choice of cold and hot beverages, made for a satisfying start to the day.
After breakfast, we indulged in a brief but rejuvenating 60-minute spa session — an absolute must-try experience. As time passed, it was time to check out. The experience was worth every minute.
Before leaving, we had the opportunity to speak with MV Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer of Manjeera Hotels and Resorts. He shared insights about the special offerings at Radisson, Hitech City, “We’re offering a week-long stay at our hotel from August 14-18, coinciding with a long weekend. It’s the perfect time for guests to unwind and experience luxury like never before. Come, indulge in the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Your serene escape awaits.”
This special stay includes a luxurious room, complimentary breakfast, one major complimentary meal, Wi-Fi access, and use of the swimming pool — all with double occupancy. So, treat yourself to a luxurious weekend holiday at Radisson, Hitech City.