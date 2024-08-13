Blissful luxury weekend

HYDERABAD: It was a breezy evening, the perfect time to indulge in a luxurious stay at the Radisson, Hitech City. After a peaceful ride, we entered the hotel, filled with anticipation for our weekend staycation. Upon arrival, we checked into our room and took a moment to appreciate the luxury that would be ours for the day — a stunning view of the city from the wide window, a well-appointed washroom with both a bathtub and a shower, and a plush bed inviting us to relax and unwind with some content on OTT platform. Feeling fully settled in, we embraced the comfort of our surroundings.

As dinner time approached, we headed to the terrace restaurant, Chama Gaucha. There, we spent memorable moments by the pool, with a cool breeze and uplifting music enhancing the ambiance. It was the perfect setting for our meal.

We started with drinks, opting for a mocktail from the menu — a Berrylicious concoction. The food followed, beginning with a delicious combination of Fried Chicken and Fries, which perfectly complemented the atmosphere. Next came the Chicken Tikka Pizza and Pasta, both delightful. As we savoured each bite, we were served Open Chicken Tacos, featuring a rich chicken filling with a flavourful sauce. The Mushroom Soup was also a highlight, a comforting and tasty choice.

With our appetites satisfied, we took a moment to enjoy the terrace view before returning to our room. Cozying up in bed, we watched a movie on the TV before drifting off into a peaceful sleep.