Confluence of artists

HYDERABAD: I think that everybody outside of Hyderabad thinks of Hyderabad as a city where everybody loves to shop. Hyderabad has so much history; it’s just a lovely place to be involved in,” says Srila Chatterjee, founder of Baro Market, on making the debut of the Affordable Art India show in the south with Hyderabad.

The three-day show at the Crafts Council of Telangana curated two separate features —Affordable Art India, an exclusive showcase of art, artists, and different styles and mediums from across the country, and Baro Market, an offline display of crafts, lifestyle products like home décor, and art. Both features showcase a unique collection of works.

“Affordable Art India is a new setup of an old idea. Affordable art shows are something we’ve been doing for the last four years in Bombay, and we’ve just grown it into a company with its own website. It is part of Baro Market but deals entirely with art. It’s not just about the artists and how to buy it, but also helping you form opinions on art, decide how you want to put it in your house, and figure out what works and what doesn’t for you. Understanding bits and pieces makes the whole world of art so much more accessible and exciting to anybody,” said Srila.

Exhibited in various cities earlier this year, including Delhi and Pune, the Hyderabad version consists of around one thousand art pieces and at least 50 artists. The artists featured in Affordable Art India range from well-known names like the Masters to contemporary artists. A specially curated masters wall features a selection of works by artists such as Rabin Mondal, Shyama Mukherjee, Thota Vaikuntam, Sunil Das, Laxma Goud, and many more, all available at surprisingly affordable prices.