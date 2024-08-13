Four Telangana education institutions among top 10 in NIRF rankings

HYDERABAD: Four education institutions from the state made it to the top ten list in various categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2024, which was released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday.

The NIRF ranking for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) 2024 was the ninth edition of the ranking which was launched in 2015, in which the IIT-Hyderabad, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Nalsar University of Law and Osmania University received recognition in several categories in the top ten.

IIT-Hyderabad received dual ranks, fourth in the Innovations Institutions category and eighth in the Engineering category.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) bagged second place in the pharmacy category after Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, which was ranked first.

The NIRF ranking recognised Nalsar University of Law in the top five and was ranked third in the Law category after National Law School of India University, Bengaluru and National Law University, Delhi, which received first and second ranks, respectively.

The oldest university in the state, Osmania University was ranked sixth in the State Public Universities category.

The NIRF ranking is given based on the five broad categories of parameters - Teaching, Learning & Resources (marks - 100/ weightage - 0.30), Research and Professional Practice ( marks - 100 /weightage - 0.30), Graduation Outcome (marks - 100/weightage - 0.20), Outreach and Inclusivity (marks - 100 / weightage - 0.10) and Perception (marks -100 /weightage - 0.10).

