Myriad of emotions

HYDERABAD: Have you ever questioned your existence in this universe? The audience at the play ‘Ko-Aham’ did, after embarking on an emotional journey with the characters. Presented by Creative Theatre at NTR Auditorium, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, ‘Ko-Aham’ is a fusion of emotions.

Portraying agony, love, fear, and a myriad of other emotions, seamlessly blending with the script, ‘Ko-Aham’ is a complete package. Written by Mercy Margaret, with story, play design, and direction by Ajay Mankenapalli, and writing contributions from Harikrishna Bhandari, the narrative revolves around a man’s journey to find a little light amidst the events that unknowingly enslave us. It is a journey exploring the essence of identity and self-discovery.

The play tells the story of enslaved men burdened by a mysterious package they carry without understanding its contents. A small, curious child attempts to uncover the mystery, leading to a tragic confrontation with Karikala, who kills the child. The child’s father, in his grief and rage, fights back, ultimately killing Karikala.

Asked about the inspiration behind the script, Mercy Margaret, the writer of the play, said, “One day, while I was in a meditation class, I had a strange dream. In it, a face resembling mine looked directly into my eyes and asked, ‘I am me; who are you?’ This question scared me, raising fears about the possibility of someone else taking our identity. It made me ponder: What is identity? Is it something inherent, or is it imposed upon us by society? These questions led me to wonder why identity can become problematic. Does it make us slaves to our own emotions and desires? Are we living in our bodies as slaves to physical and emotional needs? It seems we are carrying an invisible burden that we should strive to discard.”