Understanding the impact of family history on menstrual health, hormonal disorders

HYDERABAD: Your family history can play a significant role in your menstrual health and the likelihood of developing hormonal disorders. If conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis are prevalent in your family, you may be more susceptible to experiencing similar issues. Menstrual problems, especially irregular periods, often run in families, increasing the likelihood of these conditions if they are common among your relatives.

“A family history of menstrual disorders or painful menstruation can be hereditary. For instance, if your mother or sister has had these problems, you might also be at risk,” says Dr M Neharika Reddy, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Laparoscopy & Hysteroscopy Surgeon at Renova Hospitals in Sanath Nagar. She explains that if a mother or sister has been diagnosed with PCOS or endometriosis, a person is more likely to develop these conditions and experience irregular periods. Additionally, a family history of dysmenorrhea is linked to a higher likelihood of developing this condition.

Health experts also emphasise the role of genetics in hormonal imbalances. Dr M Rajini, Senior Gynecologist at CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills, notes, “The way hormones are produced and regulated depends on several genes. Changes in these genes can lead to imbalances.” Dr Rajini highlights the importance of knowing your family history to understand your own health risks. Being aware of familial health conditions allows you to monitor and manage your health more effectively. Regular check-ups, a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle can help reduce some risks. For those with a family history of hormonal disorders, proactive screening tests and lifestyle adjustments can aid in early detection and management.

Family history can also influence lifestyle choices that affect menstrual health. For example, if obesity or high stress levels are common in your family, these factors can increase the risk of hormonal imbalances and menstrual issues. Adopting healthier lifestyle choices, such as eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, and managing stress, can support better menstrual and hormonal health.

Other conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and autoimmune diseases, can also impact menstrual health. Diabetes can cause insulin resistance, which affects ovarian function and leads to irregular periods. High blood pressure and autoimmune diseases can disrupt hormonal balance, resulting in menstrual irregularities.

Understanding your family health history provides valuable insights into your own health, enabling you to take proactive steps to maintain good menstrual and hormonal health. By being aware of your family’s medical background, you can better prepare and take measures to support your overall well-being.