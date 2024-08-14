Vishwa Sindhuri Nethi's little boto project: Inspiring creativity through colouring books

HYDERABAD: Art nurtures minds and stimulates creativity. Embracing art has become increasingly popular, leading to some exceptional work from creative individuals. One such person is Vishwa Sindhuri Nethi, the visionary behind the Little Boto Project. Through this initiative, she helps people incorporate art into their free time, refreshing their minds with colouring books that she has carefully curated. By designing colour books for different age groups, Vishwa is leaving a significant mark in the world of art. CE spoke with her to learn more about this innovative concept and her journey thus far.

Tell us about yourself and how you chose art.

I am a textile design graduate from the National Institute of Design, which marked the beginning of my design journey. I spent nearly 12 years in textiles, working with the handloom sector in India and later in the home textile industry in the US. Eventually, I hit a saturation point; my lifestyle no longer aligned with the work I was doing. I started thinking about how I could use my skills in a different way. I’ve always believed in my creative freedom, and that’s how the Little Boto Project was born. I wanted to create something independently, unlike textiles, where there’s a constant dependency between the maker and the buyer. I sought something different.

What is the Little Boto Project, and how did the idea come about?

Drawing has been a passion of mine since childhood, and when I began working with colouring books, the artist in me truly came alive. By heart, I am an artist, and by profession, a designer. The Little Boto Project combines these two identities. The brand I created encourages people to enjoy colouring as a daily activity, appealing to all age groups by offering a variety of themes. I believe that colouring helps people stay mindful, feel productive, and relieve stress. For children, it provides a space for creativity and freedom in art. My goal was to offer this creative freedom to everyone and integrate it into their daily lives.

When and where did you start the Little Boto Project?

The idea for the Little Boto Project emerged while I was travelling between the US and India. I knew a life transition was coming, and I wanted to create something new.