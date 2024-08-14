Vishwa Sindhuri Nethi's little boto project: Inspiring creativity through colouring books

HYDERABAD: Art nurtures minds and stimulates creativity. Embracing art has become increasingly popular, leading to some exceptional work from creative individuals. One such person is Vishwa Sindhuri Nethi, the visionary behind the Little Boto Project. Through this initiative, she helps people incorporate art into their free time, refreshing their minds with colouring books that she has carefully curated. By designing colour books for different age groups, Vishwa is leaving a significant mark in the world of art. CE spoke with her to learn more about this innovative concept and her journey thus far.
Tell us about yourself and how you chose art.
I am a textile design graduate from the National Institute of Design, which marked the beginning of my design journey. I spent nearly 12 years in textiles, working with the handloom sector in India and later in the home textile industry in the US. Eventually, I hit a saturation point; my lifestyle no longer aligned with the work I was doing. I started thinking about how I could use my skills in a different way. I’ve always believed in my creative freedom, and that’s how the Little Boto Project was born. I wanted to create something independently, unlike textiles, where there’s a constant dependency between the maker and the buyer. I sought something different.
What is the Little Boto Project, and how did the idea come about?
Drawing has been a passion of mine since childhood, and when I began working with colouring books, the artist in me truly came alive. By heart, I am an artist, and by profession, a designer. The Little Boto Project combines these two identities. The brand I created encourages people to enjoy colouring as a daily activity, appealing to all age groups by offering a variety of themes. I believe that colouring helps people stay mindful, feel productive, and relieve stress. For children, it provides a space for creativity and freedom in art. My goal was to offer this creative freedom to everyone and integrate it into their daily lives.
When and where did you start the Little Boto Project?
The idea for the Little Boto Project emerged while I was travelling between the US and India. I knew a life transition was coming, and I wanted to create something new.
I had reached a point in my career where I was mentoring others, but I wasn’t being as creative as I wanted to be. Drawing has always been a strong suit of mine, and I thought experimenting with different themes would be both challenging and exciting.
Tell us about the art books you’ve created.
The core mission of my brand is to encourage everyone to explore colouring. The product quality is also a key focus. For those who are intimidated by art, my books are designed to break down those barriers. Many people believe they can’t draw or aren’t artistic enough, but everyone has the inherent ability to colour. My books aim to bring that out in people. The premium quality paper I use enhances the colouring experience, ensuring that even non-artists feel satisfied with their work. The outlines are delicate, allowing the final piece to feel like the person’s own creation rather than something pre-made. I design themes for different age groups, like the unicorn-themed book for kids, titled ‘Every Person is Their Own Kind of Unicorn’. My books aren’t just about colouring; they convey thoughtful messages, like the importance of creativity, individuality, and fun.
Do you do the sketches for the colouring books yourself?
Yes, I do most of the sketches myself, often drawing inspiration from various sources. For example, you might find traces of Indian folk art in my work, though never direct copies. Some packs are entirely original, both in titles and themes. One theme, ‘Musical Monsters’, encourages kids to connect with music through art. Another is ‘Doing Fun Things Alone’, which reminds kids of the joys of solo play, something many children miss out on today.
How do these books help children or other age groups choose colouring over screen time?
It requires a consistent effort from everyone around the child. I strive to make my books as engaging as possible. One of my bestsellers, ‘Happy Space’, combines the joy of colouring with learning about space, featuring planets hugging each other. I’m doing my part to create visually appealing covers and themes to capture kids’ interest, but it also takes a collective effort from parents and educators to encourage these activities.
Can this art be therapeutic?
Absolutely. Colouring is a mindful activity that allows you to pause and focus solely on the present moment. It involves continuous decision—making, like choosing colours that complement each other, which can help improve cognitive functions. This practice is especially beneficial for anxious minds or those in a negative mood. My hope is to spread a bit of joy through these therapeutic activities.
Tell us about the workshops you conduct.
The workshops began in an interesting way. I once had a stall at an event that got cancelled, but I still wanted to visit my favourite café. I invited friends and family for a colour jamming session, and it turned out to be a hit! These sessions are about more than just art—they’re about socialising, having fun, and creating something beautiful together. The first jam session was themed ‘Majestic Florals’, where participants could choose any colours they liked, and it was a fantastic experience.