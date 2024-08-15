Hyderabad’s first pendulum art studio opens, fusing creativity, fun

HYDERABAD: In a vibrant corner of Hyderabad, a unique art studio has opened its doors, inviting people of all ages to embrace creativity like never before. Motion Art Studio, the first of its kind in Hyderabad, offers a pendulum-based painting experience that combines art and fun. It caters to everyone, from young children to adults, allowing them to make a delightful mess that transforms into beautiful art.

The studio was founded by Peri SriValli, who transitioned from a corporate career to follow a passion for creating joyful experiences. “I started this place because there was nothing like it for teenagers and children in Hyderabad,” she explained. With a background in teaching, she longed for an environment where kids and families could freely express themselves. “I started to miss the kids at the school I used to work for before my corporate job, and that’s when I thought I should start something that even kids would enjoy.”

Opened on August 9, 2024, the studio has quickly become a hit amongst the locals. Kids as young as two and a half years, teenagers, and their families have flocked to experience the magic of pendulum art. The enthusiasm has been overwhelming. “The audience response has been crazy, considering that I’ve just opened this place,” said SriValli. “Many teenagers and people who have been here told me they felt very therapeutic and enjoyed it a lot,” she added.

Pendulum painting involves swinging a paint-filled pendulum over a canvas, creating dynamic and often unexpected patterns. The process is as much about the experience as it is about the final product. Bhanu Pasula, an entrepreneur, captured the essence of this experience: “It was like meditation watching the pendulum pour the paint; it was as if the weight of your emotions were being lifted or poured away.”

For many visitors, the studio has been an eye-opening experience. “Some people were very hesitant about why they should try this, but once they did, it made them feel happy, and they had fun doing it,” said SriValli. It’s a place where art novices can let go of their fear of making mistakes.

“The studio’s concept is inspired by an experience abroad, where I first saw the concept of pendulum-based painting. Once I experienced it, it was amazing and made me very happy,” said SriValli. She further added that this personal joy sparked the idea to create a similar space back home.