HYDERABAD: There’s a certain charisma about him — his presence on screen never fails to make us laugh out loud. Yet, off-screen, his life is guided by strict principles that resonate with the deeper meanings of life. His mere appearance in films, even for brief moments, is always eagerly anticipated. He has made us both laugh and cry with his versatile performances, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. His life story is truly inspiring to many, and he is none other than the legendary Padma Shri Kanneganti Brahmanandam. An actor who has set high standards in Telugu cinema, Brahmanandam shares insights from his life, revealing how simplicity and adherence to easy, uncomplicated truths have shaped his journey. From comic to intense roles, working with budding artists, and his love for art, the genius opens up in an exclusive interview.

You’ve worked with some of the younger comedians in films like ‘Jathi Ratnalu’. What’s your perspective on these actors?

To be honest, I don’t watch films at all — not even my own. I know that might be hard for some to believe, but it’s the truth. Because of this, I can’t really offer opinions or judgments on them. For me, it’s not about what kind of comedian you are or how you perform; it’s about whether people laugh when they watch the comedy. A comedian is simply someone who makes others laugh—there’s no strict formula or method to it. Whatever we say or do can become comedy. I believe that anyone who can create laughter is a comedian, whether it’s someone like Naveen Polishetty, Vennela Kishore, or anyone else. Of course, I might think I’m doing something to make you laugh, but it’s up to the audience to accept it. If they do, then you’re called a comedian. Just thinking you make people laugh and calling yourself a comedian doesn’t mean much.

You are an artist. Can you explain that phase of your life?

Art has been a part of my life since childhood; it’s not something I picked up recently. I’ve been creating artworks for as long as I can remember. However, after pursuing my education and becoming a lecturer, I had little time for my art. The same was true when I started working in other fields. Even after entering the industry, there was no opportunity to continue with my art. But when COVID hit, I found myself returning to it — whether by fortunate or unfortunate circumstance, I was able to reconnect with my artistic side.