Protests over Kolkata horror continues in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Doctors in the state continued the protest against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old female PG resident doctor at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. The protest, which started on Wednesday, continued on Thursday with rallies and black badges by the doctors.

Demanding justice for the deceased victim, the medical fraternity urged the authorities to implement the Central Protection Act to provide safety and security for the medical staff in all hospitals and medical colleges across the country.

On Thursday evening, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) organised a rally at Gandhi Medical College, protesting and chanting slogans for justice. Around 600 doctors participated in the demonstration.

NIMS also witnessed a similar action as doctors led by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) held a rally on the hospital campus.

Meanwhile, the RDA has also decided to boycott all the OPDs and elective OTs services for the next two days, starting from Friday morning, to show support for the cause.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) is also planning to boycott essential services for 24 hours in the days ahead to press for their demands for justice.