MAUD Principal Secretary criticises GHMC for poor road maintenance, garbage management

HYDERABAD: MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore conducted surprise inspections of frequent Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in Jubilee Hills on Friday and expressed anger towards civic authorities for not taking up the patch works and leaving the potholes unattended in Journalist Colony. “Whenever stretches are damaged, road restoration should be taken up and completed from time to time,” he said. He asked GHMC officials to identify waterlogging points and find a suitable area for constructing rainwater-holding structures.

As vector-borne diseases are likely to rise due to rains, Kishore advised GHMC to pay special attention to major garbage dumping points in Jubilee Hills and inspected these areas. He asked GHMC to take measures to collect garbage in two shifts in such areas. “If there are any problems at the field level, the sanitation workers should inform superiors. Workers must wear uniforms and gloves during working hours and follow protective measures,” he added.