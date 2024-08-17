Osaka brings pan-asian flavors to Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: Nestled in the heart of Jubilee Hills on Road No. 10, Osaka is set to tantalise taste buds with a fusion of flavours from across Asia, bringing the essence of the continent to the Deccan plateau.

Upon entering, we were greeted by two large red coloured hanging fish. The 120-seat restaurant spans two floors and includes a rooftop dining option. Due to the rain, we opted for the first floor, which offered a beautiful view of the rain-soaked surroundings, adorned with blooms and lush greenery. Owned by Yeshwanth Bellam, Abhilash Reddy, Manoj Bellam, and Sravani Bellam, Osaka aims to provide top-notch Asian cuisine without requiring diners to travel. “Osaka is known as the food capital of Japan, and Japanese cuisine is something all the partners cherish. Japan has been our favourite culinary destination. Although the restaurant is named Osaka, our menu features culinary delights from across Southeast Asia, curated from our travels. Osaka is a tribute to these experiences, bringing the flavours of Asia to the heart of Jubilee Hills. We’re also adding ramen, with authentic broth simmered for 24 hours, and Korean BBQ with a live grill experience to our menu. We want Osaka to offer the best of Asia right here in Hyderabad,” explains Yeshwanth Bellam.