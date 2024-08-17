Tansen revealed by Ohri’s group: A culinary tribute to Mughal majesty

HYDERABAD: With five decades of culinary excellence, Ohri’s Group has recently unveiled Tansen, a restaurant where the grandeur of the Mughal era seamlessly intertwines with the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier. Drawing inspiration from the legendary musician Tansen — whose extraordinary compositions and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on Indian Classical Music — the restaurant aspires to honour his legacy. Just as Tansen’s music transcended time and place, Tansen the restaurant aims to embody his creativity and refinement by curating an unforgettable experience that marries tradition, ambiance, and culinary brilliance.

At Tansen, guests are enveloped in a poetic and serene environment. The gentle flow of water adds a soothing rhythm to the air, while live Sufi singers serenade with soulful melodies. The décor, resplendent in shades of gold, echoes the majestic elegance of Mughal courts. Speaking about this latest venture, Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group, remarked, “At Tansen, we immerse you in a world where the opulence of the Mughal era meets the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier. Tansen represents a fusion of tradition and innovation, creating a mosaic of tastes that excite the palate and leave a lasting impression on all who dine with us.”

Embracing the grandeur, we began our culinary journey with an array of chaats: Paan Patta Chaat, Tamatar Ki Chaat, and Bhalla Papdi Chaat. The burst of tangy, sweet, and savoury flavours atop crispy paan leaves was a sensory delight. The medley of ripe tomatoes tossed in spices was delectable, while the Bhalla Papdi Chaat, with its tangy yogurt and zesty chutneys, tantalised our taste buds.