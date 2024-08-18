Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation urges dog owners to register pets on its app

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has urged dog owners to register their pets on the MyGHMC app. To encourage 100 percent registration, the civic body is conducting pet dog registration drives with the assistance of its entomology staff.

This free and easy process will provide pet owners with essential information and support while also helping GHMC in its efforts towards ensuring responsible pet ownership. Following the registration process, owners will receive timely reminders about vaccinations and deworming schedules. The app will also keep them updated on pet-related rules and regulations, socialisation tips and their responsibilities as pet owners.

For more information, citizens can contact these senior veterinary officials: D Ranajit (LB Nagar 9866699401), T Srinivas Reddy (Charminar 9989930397), K Chakrapani Reddy (Khairatabad 9989930358), JD Wilson (Serilingampally 9704456521), C Sukunandan Reddy (Kukatpally 9989930359), and Y Sadguna Devi (Secunderabad 9177904941).