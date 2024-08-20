MC Shekhar: Tribal photographer targets Guinness World Record

HYDERABAD: Tribals are among the most artistic and unique people you can find. Their timeless beauty remains unchanged. On this year’s World Tribal Day, CE spoke with MC Shekhar, one of the finest photographers in the Telugu states, who has focused on capturing the essence of tribal life. His work has earned him recognition that may soon find him a place in the Guinness World Records.

When asked about his tribal photographs, Shekhar shared, “I have clicked these images across India, in places like Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and other regions. Among all these locations, Araku stands out as one of the best places where I have captured tribal life. My guru Rajan Babu worked there first. He is a pictorial master, and we have continued his legacy. I have been to Araku more than 500 times and have conducted over 250 workshops there.”

Regarding his choice to photograph tribals, Shekhar explains, “These people are innocent, and I wanted to showcase their lifestyle, which is why I chose to capture their images.”

When asked about photographing international tribes, he says, “I haven’t had that opportunity yet, but I am planning to go to Kenya and Indonesia. I hope to capture some moments there.”

With 34 years in the photography field, Shekhar reveals, “I am from Sircilla but have been living elsewhere for about 20 years now.”

He elaborates on his diverse work, stating, “I have worked in various segments of photography, including landscape, nature, fashion, glamour, and more. I have put my efforts into all these areas.”

Regarding his achievements, Shekhar explains, “There are different levels of recognition: associate, fellowship, master, and grand master. I have received about 10 grand master honours in India, making me the only photographer with this distinction. There are three ways to achieve these honours: through competition, service honour, or applying directly. It is challenging to receive them. I have applied for the service honour, as I conduct workshops across India. I have also organised free workshops in collaboration with the Telangana government for rural photographers, helping them learn technical skills.”

Shekhar concludes, “I have received around 150 honours and am continuing my work. If I receive five to 10 more honours, I hope to secure a place in the Guinness World Records soon.”