‘My inspiration is my sister’ says chessboxing silver medallist Vijay

HYDERABAD: ‘Pratibha Thakkadpally is the only Indian to have won international gold medals in different combat sports.’ Little did Vijay Raghavendra Rao Thakkadpally know that such headlines would spark his own remarkable journey. Over just two months, the 23-year-old won three silver medals: at the 12th National Chessboxing Championship in June 2024, the 2nd Asian Chessboxing Championship in July 2024, and the 3rd Indian Open International Chessboxing Championship, also in July 2024.
Chessboxing is a hybrid sport, a combination of Chess and Boxing. The game is divided into 11 rounds: six rounds of Chess altering with five rounds of Boxing. One needs to both mentally and physically fit to prove themselves.
Vijay, always excelling in academics, was introduced to chess and boxing by his mother, Shyamala, and his sister, Pratibha, during his childhood. Coming from a highly educated family — his mother holds dual MA degrees in Hindi and Sanskrit and works as a Hindi teacher, while his father, Narsing Rao, holds an MA in English and a BEd, and is the principal of Ripples Learning Campus School in Banswada — Vijay naturally excelled in both academics and sports.
After moving from Pitlam, Kamareddy District, to Hyderabad for higher studies after 10th grade, Vijay had limited time to focus on sports. However, he trained in Muay Thai and basic workouts with his sister Pratibha during his engineering studies. Following his mother’s health issues, Vijay took a break from his studies. During this period, Pratibha, a professional coach and black belt in Taekwondo, suggested he train in Taekwondo due to his impressive leg strength. After just six months of training, Vijay won a silver medal at the State Taekwondo Championship — an achievement that brought pride to both him and his sister.
It was after his sister Pratibha became a world champion that Vijay dreamed of becoming a champion in chessboxing. “My parents were thrilled and proud of her achievement,” he recalls. “My whole inspiration is my sister, Pratibha Thakkadpally. I told her that I wanted to achieve something similar in chessboxing, and she began training me.”
After a year and a half of intensive training under Pratibha’s guidance, Vijay won a silver medal at the 12th National Chessboxing Championship held at Jubilee Memorial Hall in Thiruvananthapuram from June 7-9, 2024. This achievement led to his selection for the International and Asian Championships. “Winning my first medal in chessboxing was a proud moment for me and my coach.”
Within a month and a half, Vijay competed in the 2nd Asian Chessboxing Championship and the 3rd Indian Open International Chessboxing Championship, both held at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata from July 26-30, 2024. He secured silver medals at both events, making his nation, himself, and his coach immensely proud. “Seeing the tears of happiness in my sister’s eyes was incredibly moving,” he says.
Despite Pratibha being a world champion, Vijay faced significant challenges with sponsorship. “For the national championship, my sister sponsored me with her modest income from training. For the international and Asian championships, my father had to take an advance on his salary to support me. Finding proper sponsorship has been a major hurdle.”
“There is no lack of talent in our country, but there is a lack of support. With proper sponsorship and support, we could achieve even more on the global stage,” he adds.
Besides the hybrid game chessboxing, Vijay also has basic training in archery, which he had to leave due to a lack of support. He draws inspiration from his family and the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, introduced to him by his father on the 150th anniversary of the philosopher’s birth. Vijay strongly believes in Vivekananda’s words: “You have infinite strength, infinite energy. Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.” and “You are the creator of your own destiny.”
Looking ahead, Vijay plans to continue his education while pursuing his sports career. His ultimate goal is to win a medal at the Olympics, and he has aspirations in other sports as well. “This achievement in chessboxing is just the beginning. I have many more goals to achieve, and my journey has only just begun.”