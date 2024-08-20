‘My inspiration is my sister’ says chessboxing silver medallist Vijay

HYDERABAD: ‘Pratibha Thakkadpally is the only Indian to have won international gold medals in different combat sports.’ Little did Vijay Raghavendra Rao Thakkadpally know that such headlines would spark his own remarkable journey. Over just two months, the 23-year-old won three silver medals: at the 12th National Chessboxing Championship in June 2024, the 2nd Asian Chessboxing Championship in July 2024, and the 3rd Indian Open International Chessboxing Championship, also in July 2024.

Chessboxing is a hybrid sport, a combination of Chess and Boxing. The game is divided into 11 rounds: six rounds of Chess altering with five rounds of Boxing. One needs to both mentally and physically fit to prove themselves.

Vijay, always excelling in academics, was introduced to chess and boxing by his mother, Shyamala, and his sister, Pratibha, during his childhood. Coming from a highly educated family — his mother holds dual MA degrees in Hindi and Sanskrit and works as a Hindi teacher, while his father, Narsing Rao, holds an MA in English and a BEd, and is the principal of Ripples Learning Campus School in Banswada — Vijay naturally excelled in both academics and sports.

After moving from Pitlam, Kamareddy District, to Hyderabad for higher studies after 10th grade, Vijay had limited time to focus on sports. However, he trained in Muay Thai and basic workouts with his sister Pratibha during his engineering studies. Following his mother’s health issues, Vijay took a break from his studies. During this period, Pratibha, a professional coach and black belt in Taekwondo, suggested he train in Taekwondo due to his impressive leg strength. After just six months of training, Vijay won a silver medal at the State Taekwondo Championship — an achievement that brought pride to both him and his sister.

It was after his sister Pratibha became a world champion that Vijay dreamed of becoming a champion in chessboxing. “My parents were thrilled and proud of her achievement,” he recalls. “My whole inspiration is my sister, Pratibha Thakkadpally. I told her that I wanted to achieve something similar in chessboxing, and she began training me.”

After a year and a half of intensive training under Pratibha’s guidance, Vijay won a silver medal at the 12th National Chessboxing Championship held at Jubilee Memorial Hall in Thiruvananthapuram from June 7-9, 2024. This achievement led to his selection for the International and Asian Championships. “Winning my first medal in chessboxing was a proud moment for me and my coach.”