Telangana High Court orders probe into police assault on advocate

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered an inquiry into alleged high-handed behaviour by Borabanda police against advocate P Santosh.

The directive was issued following a mention before Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Monday. He instructed the registrar general of the high court to investigate and submit a report on the incident.

The inquiry stems from a complaint by the Bar Association of Kukatpally courts, demanding stringent action against the police personnel involved in the alleged assault. The complaint said the incident occurred on August 16 at around 6:30 am, when SI Sardar Jamal and police constables Srinivas Raj, Nageshwar Rao and others raided a house in Banjara Nagar.

The raid was in connection with a complaint against the house owner. Santosh, a tenant, was allegedly roughed up by police though he had nothing to do with the complaint against his landlord.

The Bar Association alleged that the police broke open the doors, forcibly entered Santosh’s rented portion, and verbally abused him and his wife.

Despite Santosh’s protests, he was allegedly dragged out of the house in his nightwear. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, reportedly shows the police manhandling Santosh and his wife.

The complaint further states that Santosh was taken to the police station, where he was again subjected to physical abuse during the commute. Despite informing the police of a previous orthopedic surgery on his right hand, the officers reportedly continued to twist and squeeze his injured hand.

At the police station, when Santosh’s senior colleague, Saidulu, arrived to inquire about the situation, he was met with abusive language. Saidulu requested detective inspector (DI) Bhoopal Goud to release Santosh, explaining that his junior colleague was innocent. Following this, Santosh was released after Saidulu gave a written undertaking.

Upon his release, he was advised to undergo immediate surgery at Gandhi Hospital.