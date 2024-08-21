Art captures Hyderabad's evolution at Chitramayee State Gallery Exhibition

HYDERABAD: Buildings that touch the sky, covered in glass; roads lined with greenery; electric vehicles gliding by; and an extensive metro network—this is the modern face of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. This progressive city stands out on both national and international maps. Yet, alongside its contemporary skyline, the city retains its historical sites, which remain pristine and continue to attract tourists. The evolution from a landscape of rugged rocks to one of India’s most livable cities is explored in the Chitramayee State Gallery’s National Art Camp, titled ‘The Shifting Landscape of Telangana.’

Curated by Fawad Tamkanat and Atiya Amjad, the exhibition captures the transforming landscape of Telangana by juxtaposing new and old architecture. It opens windows to perceive growth through the eyes of artists from the region and beyond. “As the region extends, taking stock of our landscape and documenting the classic and the novel is imperative. The artists will not merely review its history but capture the shifts towards modernity. Besides the landscape, we also explore the mood of the residents as artists capture small and popular nooks that represent the psyche of a collective culture; for instance, cafes, bazaars, melas near shrines, bus stops, etc.,” explained the curators.

Thirty-five artists from different states and cities across India have beautifully captured the essence of Hyderabad through various mediums, each retaining their unique styles. Each canvas offers a fresh perspective, allowing viewers to experience the city in new ways. Moving beyond the usual depictions of Charminar and Golconda Fort, many artists chose to highlight historical scenes and stories. For instance, Dharmendra Kumar from Bhopal created a creative collage featuring the Qutub Shahi dynasty at the bottom and the Nizam era at the top, with the Kohinoor diamond depicted as a paperweight on his table.