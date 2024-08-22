Dr Mamta Joshi mesmerises Hyderabad with Sufi performance at Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab

HYDERABAD: The atmosphere in the hall was electric, with everyone at the cultural event singing and enjoying each song and poem showcased. The Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva, held recently at the DDE Auditorium, MANUU, Gachibowli, was a vibrant celebration of diverse art forms. Among the highlights was a mesmerising Sufi performance by the renowned Dr Mamta Joshi & Group, who lit up the stage with songs that had the audience dancing and singing along. Following her remarkable performance, we had the opportunity to speak with her in an exclusive interview.

When asked if this was her first time performing in Hyderabad, she shared, “I’ve been here before. I recall coming here as a student for a youth festival with Kapil Sharma and Suganda Mishra. We had a team back then, and I was representing Guru Nanak University, Amritsar. That was my first time performing in Hyderabad. I thoroughly enjoyed it and explored the city. This time, though, due to time constraints, I couldn’t see much of the city. Hyderabad is lovely, and the audience here is very warm. It’s wonderful to see how this city in the South embraces and appreciates different cultures, including Punjabi, Urdu, and Hindi.”

Despite battling a severe throat pain during her performance, Dr Mamta Joshi delivered an exceptional show. She explained, “Last month, I was in Mumbai for a meditation course that included a 30-day fast where I couldn’t speak. When I began talking again, my voice sounded different. The Jashn-e-Adab event demanded dedication, and this was my first concert after giving my voice a long rest. I decided to leave the concert’s direction to the audience, especially since many youths who enjoy ghazals were present. The love from the audience was overwhelming, and the concert went on for almost an hour and a half. By the end, my voice started to improve, and I marvelled at how beautifully everything fell into place. Singing with the audience made it perfect.”

Discussing the challenges of Sufi music, she remarked, “It’s a challenge for those stepping out of their comfort zone. For example, if someone accustomed to singing rap or pop is asked to sing Sufi, it becomes challenging. But when you’re doing what you’re naturally inclined towards, it doesn’t feel like a challenge. I’ve embraced what’s within me, which is why I find joy in singing. My study pattern has been influenced by Gautam Buddha, and my favourites are Nanak and Kabir. Adapting and performing in this style doesn’t seem difficult to me.”