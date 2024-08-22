Hyderabad's 'Akan Aahvaanam' merges tradition, charity on Independence Day

HYDERABAD: People dressed in their finest traditional attire greeted each other warmly on the occasion of Independence Day at ‘Akan Aahvaanam’, a unique fundraiser event for underprivileged families that truly made a difference. This celebration embodied the spirit of giving back to society in a meaningful way. As attendees arrived at the beautifully adorned venue, themed around patriotism, it was clear that this was a celebration to remember.
Traditional South Indian dishes, served in the authentic style, added to the vibrancy of the event. ‘Akan Aahvaanam’ is a tribute to the values of compassion and community, seamlessly blending culinary excellence, artistic expression, and philanthropy into a memorable experience. The ‘Pay as you Please’ lunch concept further underscored the event’s charitable purpose.
The enchanting melodies of a live sitar performance by Swayam Siddha added a musical touch to the occasion. As guests sat down to savour an array of delectable regional dishes, the music perfectly complemented the ambiance.
We also had the opportunity to speak with Shilpa Reddy, a holistic lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur, who shared her thoughts, “I feel great to be a part of this initiative. Celebrating with South Indian delicacies feels very much like my way of giving back. Akan Hyderabad has organised an incredible traditional meal where guests can contribute as they please to support a worthy cause. Every rupee will go towards the Extramile Foundation, which aids premature babies in NICU units. What better way to contribute than in the most traditional way possible? I’m so happy to be part of this event. Such events raise awareness of important issues in society, which is crucial. As citizens, it is our responsibility to stay informed and actively contribute to such causes.”