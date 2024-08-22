Hyderabad's 'Akan Aahvaanam' merges tradition, charity on Independence Day

The enchanting melodies of a live sitar performance by Swayam Siddha added a musical touch to the occasion. As guests sat down to savour an array of delectable regional dishes, the music perfectly complemented the ambiance.

We also had the opportunity to speak with Shilpa Reddy, a holistic lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur, who shared her thoughts, “I feel great to be a part of this initiative. Celebrating with South Indian delicacies feels very much like my way of giving back. Akan Hyderabad has organised an incredible traditional meal where guests can contribute as they please to support a worthy cause. Every rupee will go towards the Extramile Foundation, which aids premature babies in NICU units. What better way to contribute than in the most traditional way possible? I’m so happy to be part of this event. Such events raise awareness of important issues in society, which is crucial. As citizens, it is our responsibility to stay informed and actively contribute to such causes.”