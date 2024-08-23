Prostitution racket in Texas busted, 5 Telugu men arrested

HYDERABAD: In a recent operation targeting prostitution in Denton, Texas, the local sheriff’s office apprehended 14 individuals, including seven Indian nationals. Of the seven Indians, five are from the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mekala Jaikiran Reddy has been arrested on the charge of “soliciting prostitution under 18”, a second-degree felony in the US, and evading arrest. While Rayapari Karthik and Golla Monish have been charged with solicitation of prostitution, Bandi Nikhil and Kummari Nikhil have been charged with evading detention.

According to a press release issued by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, “The operation, conducted on August 14th and 15th, 2024, was named the ‘Prostitution Demand Suppression Operation.’ It aimed to curtail prostitution activities by arresting those seeking to purchase sexual favors for money.”