Telangana: Standing Committee approves revised estimates for elevated corridor

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee, chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, met on Thursday and approved revised estimates of Rs 565 crore (excluding land acquisition costs). The new estimates reflect an increase of Rs 139 crore over the original cost sanctioned under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The funds are allocated for the construction of a four-lane bidirectional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST main road, crossing NTR Stadium junction, Ashok Nagar cross road junction, RTC cross road junction and Baghlingampally junction” and construction of three-lane bidirectional grade separator from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally, crossing VST main road at the second level and passing through The Indian Hume pipe Co. Ltd land and Vazir Sultan Tobacco’ land.

The revised administrative sanction by the state government was ratified by the Standing Committee on Thursday.

Other approvals by the Standing Committee include inviting quotations from travel agencies for a study tour for GHMC corporators, scheduled in three phases from September 1 to 30, 2024, with 50 persons per phase. The committee also approved income and expenditure details for GHMC from March 2024 to May 2024.

Additionally, the committee approved the adoption of Gurunath Cheruvu lake in Miyapur by Malligavad Foundation for development and rejuvenation under a CSR initiative. GHMC will sign a six-month MoU with the Foundation. The committee also approved Rs 9.88 crore for the renewal and maintenance of 15 IT modules for GHMC from November 2023 to October 2026.