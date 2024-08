HYDERABAD: While the storyline of the recent release ‘Committee Kurrollu’ impressed audiences, it was Anudeep Devarakonda’s music that truly brought the film’s essence to life. Known professionally as Anudeep Dev, he has been a significant presence in Tollywood since launching his career in 2011. Over the years, Anudeep Dev has collaborated with esteemed musicians such as MM Keeravani, Anup Rubens, S Thaman, and Micky J Meyer. His work in ‘Committee Kurrollu’ is exceptional; its emotional and evocative score enhanced the film’s narrative. In a conversation with CE, Anudeep reflects on his evolving journey as a musician and experiences that have shaped his career.

Tell us about your work in the recent movie, ‘Committee Kurrollu’?

I’m thrilled to have worked on ‘Committee Kurrollu’. It’s a beautiful script with a compelling story, and it offered a lot of room for creating impactful music. I’m really pleased with how the project turned out. My favourite song from the album is ‘Huyire Huyire.’ While I also love ‘Aa Rojulu Malli Raavu,’ ‘Huyire Huyire’ is particularly special to me. We explored numerous versions of it before finalising the best one, and the effort we put into it really paid off. So, it stands out as my favourite track on the album.

You had a band in college, correct? How did it form, and can you briefly share your music journey?

Yes, I had a band in college, which was made up of amateur musicians. We were all quite young at the time. We formed the band in a place called the Student Activity Centre — what we referred to as the ‘SAC room’. I used to visit there every day to meet other students interested in extracurricular activities. It was there that I found a drummer, a guitarist, a bass guitarist, and the rest of the band members. We would often jam together, even skipping classes to do so.

My musical journey has been somewhat unconventional. I began as a singer and started learning music through real-time experiences. After recording my first song, I began studying Carnatic music and other instruments. Typically, people learn music before entering the profession, but I jumped into the industry first and then pursued formal learning. I realised that having a background in classical music is crucial for surviving in the creative industry.

Who inspires you, and why?

AR Rahman inspires me greatly. He is my favourite musician because he has consistently been at the top of his game for the past 30 years, from his first film ‘Roja’ to his latest work, which I believe is ‘Raayan’. His ability to maintain such consistency and produce innovative music across multiple films is remarkable. For example, the music from ‘Boys’, released in the early 2000s, was groundbreaking at the time, and ‘Robot’ further showcased his unique style. I always look forward to Rahman’s music because there is always something new and exciting in every album and song. His consistency and creativity set him apart, and I aspire to achieve that level of excellence and consistency in my own music.