Celebrate 10 years of Burma Burma with "The Ten Year Trail" menu in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Burmese cuisine is known for its unique and intriguing flavours, making it a delightful experience for most who try it. Burma Burma, a renowned Burmese restaurant in the city, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with “The Ten Year Trail.” This special set menu, available until September 30, 2024, offers an array of mouthwatering dishes that are worth trying.

To begin the meal, we were served refreshing beverages such as Kan Lan Yay (Pathein), a sugarcane juice with a hint of in-house raspberry purée, lime, and nori salt. Another option is Mont Let Saung (Shan), a traditional Burmese drink made with rice drops, palm jaggery, coconut milk, and toasted coconut shavings. For something different, Chin Gin Ley is a refreshing concoction of hibiscus soda, fresh ginger, hibiscus cold brew, and black grass jelly.

For soup, we chose Sarbuthi, a delicious corn husk and shitake broth thickened with maize flour, pickled mushrooms, and topped with crispy corn fritters.

The Steamed Rice Tofu Salad, made with steamed rice tofu tossed with coriander, shallot oil, garlic, and fresh herbs, was a standout dish and is highly recommended.

Another must-try is the Siman Thoke, a salad made with chickpea shreds and raw papaya, tossed in a tangy and spicy dressing with fried crisps.

For the main course, we enjoyed Sar Hpye, wok-tossed noodles served with mock meat and tofu. The Monk’s Meal/Kho Poong with Pebok Chet featured steamed rice with bamboo shoot and roselle curry.

The Highway Meal Parcel, also on the menu, includes steamed sticky rice served with mock meat and potato curry, radish pickle, cucumber, mint and shallot salad, and mushroom chips.

The beverages and dishes together create a joyous experience for the taste buds.

To finish the meal, we indulged in the Burmese Milk Cake and the Burmese Tropical Fruit Pavlova, made with coconut Chantilly, tropical fruit salsa, mango, ginger coconut ice cream, and mango passion caviar. This mango-loaded dessert is a must-try from the menu.

Before the celebration ends, make sure to visit Burma Burma and treat yourself to a meal filled with happiness.