Highly unhygienic conditions found in two restaurants in Hyderabad

The FBO also failed to provide the FSSAI licence copy during the inspection.
The food safety officials conducted inspections at two restaurants in Aramgarh on Friday and found highly unhygienic conditions.
HYDERABAD: The food safety officials conducted inspections at two restaurants in Aramgarh on Friday and found highly unhygienic conditions. At Dar Al Mandi, Aramgarh. The officials found drain water stagnation and synthetic food colours used in food articles, which were discarded immediately. The FBO also failed to provide the FSSAI licence copy during the inspection.

At Golden Pears, the multicuisine restaurant, raw mutton pieces spillage was found inside a refrigerator and houseflies were observed inside kitchen premises. Additionally, expired milk and ghee packets were found and discarded.

Officials also conducted inspections in as many as 28 government and private residential schools and colleges across the city, as per the instructions of the GHMC Commissioner, Amrapali Kata.

