Hyderabad: Land acquisition accelerated for Old City Metro stretch

HYDERABAD: The Land Acquisition process for the Old City Metro stretch between MGBS and Chandrayangutta is being expedited, according to HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy. As many as 1,200 properties will be affected by road widening and station construction over this 7.5 km stretch. Notifications have been issued for 400 properties so far under the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

Property owners can seek clarifications and file objections at the Land Acquisition Officer’s office at HAML during the stipulated period. The entire land acquisition process is likely to take about eight months, as per the LA Act procedures.

The road will be widened to 100 feet as per GHMC Master Plan. At Metro station locations, the road will be widened to 120 feet. Currently, the road width ranges from 50 to 60 feet between Darulshifa junction and Shalibanda junction and 80 feet between Shalibanda junction and Chandrayangutta. Thus, the affected portion of each property will generally be about 20 to 25 feet from Darulshifa to Shalibanda and about 10 feet from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta. The affected area may increase at station locations and in sections with sharp curves.

Reddy also noted that in addition to conventional survey methods, a Lidar drone survey was conducted to create a 3D view of the affected properties and neighbouring properties. To protect the 103 religious and other sensitive structures along this stretch, innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustments of Metro pillars and station locations are being made.