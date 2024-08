Nagarjuna cries foul, to seek legal action on demolition of his convention centre in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Actor Nagarjuna expressed his disappointment with the demolition of his N Convention hall by the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday.

Nagarjuna wrote on his X handle," Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law."

He clarified that the land on which the N Convention Centre stands is private property (Patta land) and asserted that no part of the structure encroaches upon any tank plan. And also shared there was already a stay order in place preventing any demolition, issued in response to an earlier notice deemed illegal by his legal team.

"The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself," Nagarjuna added.