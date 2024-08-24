Ottimo Cucina Italiana: A modern twist on classic Italian dining in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Dining at the Ottimo Cucina Italiana in ITC Kohenur is an experience that blends the rich heritage of Italian cuisine with modern culinary artistry. Nestled in the heart of Hyderabad, this restaurant offers a menu that is both innovative and deeply rooted in traditional Italian flavours, making it a must-visit for gourmands.

The ambiance of Ottimo is a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort. With its chic interiors, soft lighting, and an open kitchen that showcases the chefs at work, the restaurant sets the stage for an intimate yet vibrant dining experience. The decor subtly hints at Italy’s rich cultural tapestry while maintaining a contemporary edge.

Their new avant-garde menu rooted in contemporary Italian cuisine emphasises both creativity and sustainability. It features unconventional ingredients such as lamb offals, octopus, and Jerusalem artichoke, promising an extraordinary dining experience. In line with their commitment to sustainable practices, the menu showcases the concepts of ‘Root to Shoot’ and ‘Nose to Tail’ cooking. These approaches reimagine traditional Italian cooking techniques, ensuring every part of the ingredient is utilised to its fullest potential and we couldn’t wait to dig in.The meal began with a herb marinated crumb fried lamb brain and artichoke served with parmesan mayo and salsa verde. If we didn’t knew it was lamb brains in front of us, the creamy interior with a crusty coating made a delicious starting. Next we had an octopus salad with potato, cannellini beans purée and crispy pancetta. The silky smooth beans purée matched well with the bite of the octopus. When we were just settling with the avant-garde menu, the next dish stumped us with its creativity and taste. The Jerusalem artichoke soup with gorgonzola cheese and dark chocolate was a revelation. The salty gorgonzola and sweet bitter dark chocolate in the earthy Jerusalem artichoke soup made perfect sense once we tasted it.

For the main course, we opted for Spinach and aged pork cheek stuffed ravioli al plin with pecorino and pepper butter. The balance of flavours was impeccable, and the pasta was cooked to perfection, embodying the ideal al dente texture.Next we opted for Gnochi Di Salvia, potato dumplings tossed in sage butter, beet puree, toasted pine nuts and gorgonzola. The potato dumplings were vibrant and with beet purée, we savoured each bite.When we are talking about Italian cuisine, we must taste risotto and for that we got Rognone Di agnelle, savoury pan seared lamb kidneys, expertly cooked served with parmesan risotto.