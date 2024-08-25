5,280 kg expired milk powder seized in Hyderabad raid

HYDERABAD: Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone, in a joint operation with the food safety officials, conducted a raid at a premises in Vijayapuri Colony, Tarnaka, and seized 5,280 kg expired milk powder worth Rs 11.5 lakh and apprehended a person identified as Chittaboina Damodar. The milk powder, meant for distribution under the Karnataka’s Ksheera Bhagya Scheme, expired and was being illegally sold in city.

According to the Task Force DCP Y V S Sudhindra, the accused, a resident of Bolakpur, Secunderabad, was involved in purchasing expired Nandini brand milk powder, intended for schoolchildren under the Karnataka government’s milk scheme, from a dealer, Ravi Kiran of Sholapur, Karnataka. Damodar sold the milk powder to customers for Rs 210 per kg, despite it being marked ‘Not for Sale’. Damodar’s customers included customers who used it to prepare paneer, sweets and other eatables and roadside tea vendors.

A case has been registered under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2009.