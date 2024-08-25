Fraudsters pose as Mumbai police to extort Rs 1.6 crore from Hyderabad doctor

HYDERABAD: Three cyber fraudsters, posing as sleuths from the Mumbai police, called a 74-year-old doctor in Secunderabad and told her that she was involved in a money laundering case. They asked her to visit the Andheri police station, else the Hyderabad city police would arrest her and take her to Mumbai.

When the victim panicked, the fraudsters told her that they could investigate her through video conference, to which she agreed. They then allegedly shared with her a few fake documents, including a case file, and letters reportedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India, Central Bureau of Investigation and Supreme Court. They allegedly extorted Rs 1.6 crore from the victim after threatening her of being arrested by CBI.

In reality, the three accused- Sagar Goradhanbhai Prajapati (27), Parmar Kirit Nathubhai (33) and Hiren - reportedly booked a hotel room in Gujarat’s Amroli, stayed there for three days and pretended to be calling from Andheri police station.