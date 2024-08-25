GHMC: Skill centre for disadvantaged women, youth in Medchal, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To provide skill development and livelihood opportunities for disadvantaged women and youth in Hyderabad and Medchal districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in association with the Dr Vijay Kumar Datla Foundation and M/s. Biological E limited, is establishing a Centre for Skill and Livelihood in Alwal circle, Kukatpally zone.

The centre aims to train around 600 to 1,200 youth annually, with at least 50% being women. The training will include foundational courses that promote self-learning in order to be able to make informed life choices and acquire the necessary skills for improved employability. Participants will gain skills in workplace competencies through digital empowerment and spoken English.

Following the GHMC Standing Committee’s approval, which will meet on Thursday, GHMC will sign an MoU with the foundation to set up the centre. The civic body will provide the vacant Model Market Building in Bolarum, Alwal circle, for an initial one-year period. This location was chosen for its proximity to slum communities and its potential to serve around 20,000 households.

The initiative aims to be a beacon of hope, strength, and security, guiding youth towards their full potential and providing employment opportunities, post-employment support, and industry connections.