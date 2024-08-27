Particular mindset behind Waqf Board amendment plan: Telangana Waqf Board

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Waqf Board on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution rejecting the Waqf Amendment Bill - 2024. The resolution said that the Bill has been prepared with a particular mindset and is aimed at destroying the autonomy of the Waqf Board.

The resolution came at a special meeting of the Telangana Waqf Board chaired by its chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni in Hyderabad.

The resolution said: “The proposed Bill as a retrograde step to target the Muslim community and the Waqf institution. This resolution condemns this type of divisive agenda being pushed through the controversial Bill”.

The Telangana Waqf Board resolved to get an appointment of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to present its points of view on the Bill. It also resolved to convene a conference with the chairpersons and CEOs of various Waqf Boards of non-BJP ruled states.

In its resolution, the Telangana Waqf Board said that the Bill destroys the structure of Waqf Council and Waqf Board by introducing essentially non-Muslim members thus creating the scope for the Council and Board to be dominated by non-Muslims. The Bill seeks to perpetuate communal discrimination as several provisions are in direct contrast with the provisions of Hindu Endowment Act, it added.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owasi, Waqf Board members Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, Abul Fateh Bandagi Badesha Quadri, Syed Nissar Hussain, Malik Mohtasim Khan and MAK Mukheet were present at the meeting.

Owaisi told reporters that the Telangana Waqf Board has become the first in the country to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill - 2024.