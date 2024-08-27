Police arrest trio with drugs worth Rs 8.5 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Bowenpally police, working in coordination with sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, seized 8.5 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 8.5 crore from three persons travelling from Sangareddy to Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Police identified Kunchala Nagaraju, 34, who takes up contracts for civil works in Sangareddy, as the main peddler and his associates as Ashagouni Vinod Kumar Goud, 32, and Kunti Srishailam, 42.

The police said that Nagaraju came in contact with one Gosukonda Anji Reddy who had hired him for construction work at his factories where he allegedly manufactured drugs. Over time, the duo became friends and Nagaraju learnt that Anji Reddy sold drugs to earn easy money. “In June, Anji Reddy called Nagaraju to one of his units at Bonthapally village and handed over three plastic packets containing amphetamine,” the police said.

He was allegedly asked to conceal the drugs in a secret location for a while, in lieu of an opportunity to work together in drug peddling. Meanwhile, the Sangareddy police raided one of the drug manufacturing units at Kothapally and arrested Anji Reddy. “When Nagaraju learnt of the arrest, he hatched a plan along with two associates to sell the drugs that were given to him by Anji Reddy in Hyderabad,” the police said.

However, the police got a tip-off and apprehended Nagaraju and his two associates and seized the drugs, a car and three mobile phones from their possession. Further investigation is under progress.