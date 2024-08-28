Bonding with virtual pets

HYDERABAD: Virtual pets emerged as an unexpected source of solace during the COVID-19 pandemic when social isolation became the norm. With limited outside exposure and a lack of physical contact, people turned to these digital companions for comfort and emotional support. As Radhika Acharya, a Consultant Clinical Psychologist of Deccan and Medicover Hospitals, observed that, “Virtual pets became a lifeline during COVID, offering companionship and emotional support when real-life connections were limited.” This period highlighted the unique ability of virtual pets to offer a sense of belonging and emotional soothing, especially for those feeling lonely or deprived of social interactions.

The concept of virtual pets isn’t entirely new; it builds on the long-standing idea of pets providing emotional support to humans. However, the virtual aspect introduces new dynamics. Unlike real pets, virtual ones can be accessed anytime and anywhere, making them particularly appealing for people with demanding schedules or those who cannot care for a live animal due to physical limitations or financial constraints. Virtual pets offer consistency, predictability, and instant gratification, providing emotional comfort without the responsibility that comes with a living pet. As KN Radha Rani, another Consultant Clinical Psychologist of Jagsan Clinic, says that, “Virtual pets can be an effective tool for managing anxiety and depression. While they shouldn’t replace professional help or traditional therapy, they can be a valuable supplement to other therapeutic methods.”

The psychological benefits of interacting with virtual pets are noteworthy. They can reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, improve mood, and help people express emotions. For some, virtual pets serve as a coping mechanism for managing anxiety, depression, or trauma. They also provide a safe space for social skills development and cognitive functioning, which can be especially beneficial for children and elderly individuals. For children, caring for a virtual pet can teach responsibility, empathy, and emotional regulation, while for seniors, these digital companions can reduce feelings of loneliness and help maintain cognitive abilities.

However, it’s essential to recognise that virtual pets are not without their limitations. The most significant drawback is their inability to offer the same depth of emotional connection as real pets. While they can temporarily lift a person’s mood or alleviate loneliness, they may not provide the long-term emotional support that a real pet can.