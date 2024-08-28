Dupe or not to dupe

HYDERABAD: In the ever-evolving world of fashion, trends emerge and fade rapidly. One phenomenon that has gained significant traction in recent years is the culture of fashion dupes. A ‘dupe’ refers to a product that mimics the design, style, or aesthetic of a high-end item but is sold at a fraction of the price. This practice has sparked widespread debate, raising questions about originality, accessibility, and the impact on the fashion industry.

“The dupe culture has transformed consumer shopping habits and attitudes towards clothing value, especially in tier-2 cities in India,” explain Niyoshi Shah and Aashumi Mahajan, founders of The Luxe Maison. “This trend involves seeking budget-friendly versions of high-end fashion items, leading to key changes in consumer behaviour. Instagram Reels have accelerated fashion cycles, rapidly bringing affordable knockoffs to the market. Fast fashion brands now have an array of potential trends prepared before runway shows even conclude. When a brand or item goes viral, the focus shifts from inspiration to replication, with the most sought-after dupes being those that closely mimic the original product at a fraction of the cost. It’s not just about drawing inspiration anymore; it’s about creating exact copies. And our cost-conscious consumer segment laps up these copies at a faster pace than ever before,” they inform.

Meenakshi, founder of the luxury minaudiere label EENA, notes that the rise of dupe culture marks a significant shift in consumer attitudes towards fashion. “This phenomenon, where consumers seek budget-friendly imitations of high-end pieces, has transformed how value and style are perceived. As designers, we witness a growing demand for affordability and accessibility, compelling us to rethink our approach to both design and pricing. While this trend challenges traditional notions of luxury and exclusivity, it also prompts a broader conversation about the role of design in democratising fashion. Embracing this shift, designers are exploring innovative ways to merge quality with accessibility, redefining the value of clothing in today’s market.”

Poonam Adhikari, Head Designer at Lino Perros, emphasises that design isn’t just about aesthetics but also about connecting with consumer desires. “Dupes reveal an intriguing fashion dynamic, where high-end design becomes accessible to a broader audience, pushing designers to create pieces that resonate across diverse demographics. Fashion has traditionally thrived on exclusivity, with luxury brands commanding high prices and consumers chasing the latest must-haves.