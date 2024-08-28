Government will ensure smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities: Minister

HYDERABAD: To ensure smooth celebration of Ganesh festivities in the city, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has appealed to the people to use eco-friendly clay idols instead of plaster of paris, in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict. A large-scale awareness campaign has also been taken up in this regard and the state government is also distributing clay idols free of cost. He also requested cooperation from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS).

The festivities will begin on September 7 and immersion will take place on September 17.

During a preparatory meeting for Ganesh Arrangements-2024 at MCRHRD Institute on Tuesday, Incharge Minister for Hyderabad district Ponnam Prabhakar assured that the state government will conduct the Ganesh festivities smoothly, from installation of idols to their immersion. He directed officials to make elaborate arrangements and ensure no inconvenience is caused to the devotees.

The meeting was held in the presence of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, BGUS representatives and other senior officials.

Ponnam warned that strict action will be taken against misinformation or peace violations on social media. He called for public cooperation to make the 11-day Ganesh festivities successful, similar to recent festivals like Bonalu, Ramzan, Bakrid and other festivals. He instructed officials to complete all preparations before the festival starts. Collectors of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts will oversee idol immersion in their respective districts.

Plans include a possible 10 percent increase in Ganesh mandapams, continuous CCTV monitoring, and extensive arrangements for immersion. About 22 platforms will be set up for immersion at Tank Bund and NTR Marg Road, with 33 cranes around Tank Bund and additional cranes if needed. Under GHMC, 100 static and 150 mobile cranes will be deployed, along with 10,500 sanitation workers. Post-immersion, 100 tippers and 20 JCBs will be used for waste removal.