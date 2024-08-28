Hit your life’s bulls-eyes with Neuro-linguistic Programming

HYDERABAD: You’ve been staring into your laptop’s soul for hours but task after task besieges your peace of mind. Innumerable late nights and gazillion work calls later, the pressure only seems to get heavier and heavier. You pop a couple of pills, never mind the side effects that come with it. And you keep chugging, chugging, chugging…until you meet NLP.

What is NLP?

Born in the ’70s, Neuro-linguistic Programming is simple: it is all about rewiring your unconscious, unfruitful patterns and behaviours into more conscious and fruitful ones so you can live your best life. “With guidance from an NLP coach, you learn ‘patterns’ to help yourself in such a way that your brain gets wired to release endorphins (happy hormone) instead of cortisol (stress hormone). Pills may artificially do this but NLP is the natural way,” said Rafi, a Hyderabad-based NLP coach. Apart from conducting programmes across the country, his expertise has helped Agniveers and naval officers too.

What are patterns?

Patterns are essentially simple mind exercises to rewire your thought process. Your NLP coach will ask you a couple of questions to decipher the root of your problem, say, stress. He or she will then guide you with a pattern that will specifically solve your problem.

“Though Hyderabad is becoming an IT hub now, it has always been fuelled by trade and business. So, many local clients often come to me with problems such as stress over losses, stocks, and whatnot,” said Rafi.

Stress, stress everywhere

25-year-old Rajesh has an all-too-familiar problem. “Running a business is not easy. I am my own boss but managing employees, attritions and budgets is stressful. My heart beats very fast and I struggle to sleep at night sometimes. Sometimes, this happens even when everything is fine and I just don’t know why,” he lamented.