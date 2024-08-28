Hyderabad's popular lakes to get more exciting

HYDERABAD: Three popular water bodies in Hyderabad—Durgam Cheruvu, Hussainsagar and Malkam Cheruvu at Raidurgam—attracting a large number of tourists and locals will soon offer new water sports activities in addition to the existing boating facilities.

According to sources, TGTDCL aims to provide state-of-the-art tourism infrastructure and currently operates a fleet of transport and water, offering leisure cruises, water sports, sound and light shows.

TGTDCL plans to engage experienced private operators to provide and manage these new adventure sports activities on a revenue-sharing basis. The selected operators will be responsible for procurement, operation, and management of these activities according to the Minimum Operational Obligations (MOOs) stipulated in the agreement.

Thirteen major adventure water activities will come up at Malkam Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu (seven) and Hussainsagar (two).