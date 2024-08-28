Rap music is a raw and real form of expression: Arpan Kumar Chandel

HYDERABAD: Indian hip-hop is witnessing a seismic shift, with a new wave of artists emerging from diverse backgrounds, bringing fresh sounds and stories to the forefront. Among these rising stars is the rapper Arpan Kumar Chandel aka King, who has captured the imagination of millions with his unique style, poignant lyrics, and relentless drive that has propelled him to the top of the charts.

King’s big break came in 2019 when he participated in the popular reality show ‘MTV Hustle’, India’s first rap reality show. After his stint on the show, King released several singles and collaborations that quickly gained traction. Songs such as ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ and ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ became instant hits, amassing millions of views on YouTube and streams on music platforms. His music resonated with the youth, who found his lyrics relatable and his beats infectious.

The singer-rapper will be in Hyderabad on August 30 at Air Live, Gachibowli, as a part of Monopoly Moves Album India Tour presented by Paytm Insider, in association with Bluprint and WMS Entertainment.

Excerpts.

Tell us about the ‘Monopoly Moves’ Album Listening Party Tour.

The ‘Monopoly Moves’ Listening Party tour is our experiential attempt rooted in the ethos of togetherness, and to showcase my latest body of work in its most authentic form. It’s been an insane ride for me over the past couple of weeks, and I plan to make some crazier memories on the rest of our tour!

What do you think about Hyderabad’s music scene?

Hyderabad has been an integral part of the country’s music scene at a nationwide level. And the kind of music and talent that thrives here. And parallelly, it’s been one of the most beautiful cities one can perform in. The energy is always unmatched, and I love the fans here with all my heart.

What initially drew you to rap music?

I’ve always looked up to rap music as a raw and real form of expression, while also being very true to itself and unorthodox in many ways. And that’s what has drawn me towards the genre and my ever-growing love for it.

Who are your biggest musical influences, both within India and internationally?

Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Kanye West, Elvis Presley, and AC/DC are just some of my biggest inspirations. But the list goes on.