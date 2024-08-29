Authorities inspect Janwada farmhouse amid encroachment allegations

HYDERABAD: A six-member team from the revenue and irrigation departments carried out a joint inspection of the Janwada farmhouse in Shankarpally for the second day on Wednesday to determine whether any constructions were erected on the Firangi Nala, which is in the catchment area of the Osman Sagar (Gandipet) reservoir, following allegations that the water body was encroached upon.

The farmhouse, reportedly leased by former MAUD minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, is said to be situated in the FTL/buffer zone of the nala.

The revenue and irrigation authorities also inspected Sandha Cheruvu near Mandamallamma X Road, Mantrala Cheruvu and Pedda Cheruvu under the Meerpet Municipal Corporation limits.

Sources said that the team conducted a survey and took measurements of the Firangi Nala (Bulkapur nala) using ‘naksha’ (map) and DGPS equipment, focusing on the nala, which runs alongside Janwada farms to identify the extent of encroachments of FTL and buffer zone and a report will be submitted to the state government soon.

KTR denied that he owned the Janwada farmhouse and claimed that the property belonged to his friend B Pradeep Reddy. On Tuesday, the revenue authorities did peg marking for the survey, which continued till Wednesday. The survey revealed that the structure did not possess proper building permission.

The land, falling within a conservation zone (GOMs 111), prohibits permanent structures, with officials stressing that no land conversion for non-agricultural purposes is allowed in such conservation zones. The farmhouse is built in 3,895.12 square feet built-up area in 1,210 square yards in survey number 311/7 in Janwada.

Pradeep Reddy moved the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the HYDRAA authorities not to demolish the farmhouse. The HC, while refusing to pass any order, asked the authorities to follow the rules in carrying out their job without resorting to indiscriminate demolitions.