Central nod for Industrial Smart City in Zaheerabad

HYDERABAD: The Union government has decided to develop an Industrial Smart City in Zaheerabad. On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved 12 new projects under the National Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore. The Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City is one of these 12 projects.

The government plans to develop the Industrial Smart City over 3,245 acres, with a project cost of Rs 2,361 crore. This development will be part of the Nagpur-Hyderabad Industrial Corridor.

The central government anticipates an investment potential of Rs 10,000 crore in the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City and projects that it could create employment for 174,000 people.

The project will be implemented across 17 villages in the Nyalakal and Jharasangam mandals near Zaheerabad in the Sangareddy district. The initial phase will focus on developing 3,245 acres.

The Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City will emphasize sectors such as automobiles, transport equipment, electrical equipment, metals and non-metallic minerals, and food processing.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal for approving the project for Telangana.