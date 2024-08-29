INTERVIEW | Examining beauty standards: New book highlights impact on Indian women

HYDERABAD: 36-24-36—these are not just numbers, they are considered as standardised measurements of a model in the fashion industry; they represent the so-called ideal figures for women. But let’s not forget that whoever created us — human beings — didn’t set us up with parameters like these.

We all come in different sizes, shapes, and colours. Even though we know these beauty standards don’t align with reality, society still pushes these unrealistic ideals on women, which has a real impact on their mental health across generations.

Underlining this very issue, Srirupa Chatterjee, Associate Professor of English, Body Image, and Gender Studies and Head at the Department of Liberal Arts at IIT Hyderabad and Shweta Rao Garg, an artist, poet, author and academic have come forward with their new edit, ‘Female Body Image and Beauty Politics in Contemporary Indian Literature and Culture’, a book published by Temple University Press.

Launched recently at the Goethe-Zentrum, this book takes a closer look at the influence of these beauty standards and explores their representation in contemporary Indian literature and culture.

What is the central theme and what inspired you to write this book?

Srirupa Chatterjee: The central theme of the book is how the dominant standards of beauty impact Indian women across ages, ethnicities, classes, communities, and regions. It’s not just a one-time thing; it’s almost like from the moment a girl is born until she grows old, she’s constantly reminded of how she looks. And while we acknowledge in the book that appearance bias affects everyone—across genders, sexual identities, body types, and so on—it’s women who tend to face the brunt of this discrimination. This is something women worldwide experience, but as Indian women, we face some very specific challenges regarding appearance discrimination. That’s really where this whole idea started.

For me, this understanding grew through my studies of feminist literature during my undergraduate and postgraduate years, and later in my PhD. I noticed that in the Western world, feminists were strongly addressing and discussing body image issues. But in India, while psychologists, anthropologists, and even medical practitioners and plastic surgeons had talked about appearance discrimination, there wasn’t really a cultural movement around it. We’ve had sporadic efforts—like the Dove campaigns, the ‘Dark is Beautiful’ campaign etc but there wasn’t a unified voice. Indian feminists did talk about it in certain spaces and moments, but perhaps it wasn’t seen as a strong enough issue to engage with fully. This is where we felt our intervention was crucial because this issue is so close to all of us, yet it’s rarely articulated, probably out of fear and shame.