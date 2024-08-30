Four die as car rams van in Mahbubnagar

HYDERABAD: Four persons died when the car they were travelling in hit a van at Tatikonda village in Bhuthpur mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Thursday.

The victims were identified as U Venkata Rama Rao of Jillellaguda of Hyderabad, who recently came home from Australia and had gone to Tirupati along with his family. The family was returning home when the accident occurred.

Venkata Rama Rao’s father Kempu Rao (75), his cousin A Yadav (46) and his friend Venkataramana (43) died on the spot. Five others who were injured were shifted to Mahbubnagar hospital, where Venkata Rama Rao (43) succumbed to injuries.