Hyderabad: Stalker kills woman, stabs three in Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly attacked and killed a woman on Wednesday night within Gachibowli police station limits. Three others who tried to defend the woman were also injured in the incident.

The accused, identified as Bihar native Rakesh, was reportedly in a relationship with victim Deepan Tamang (26) from West Bengal.

Rakesh allegedly went to meet Deepan at her house in Gachibowli on Wednesday at around 11 pm and attacked her. Witnessing this, Deepan’s three female friends tried to defend her but Rajesh attacked them, killed Deepan and stabbed one woman in the back, the police said.

He then fled to Moinabad, where he attempted to die by suicide. “He climbed an electric pole and touched a live power cable. He was immediately injured and fell down,” a cop said.

The duo had met each other in Bengaluru and were in a relationship for around three years before they grew apart in the past few months, the police said. Unhappy about their separation, Rakesh found his way to Hyderabad, where he committed the crime.

Rajesh was admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition. The Gachibowli police registered a case against him on charges of murder and attempted murder.